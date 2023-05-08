AD
Rev Rock Report

Kix calling it quits, announces final show

todayMay 8, 2023

There’s some sad news for fans of the ’80s band Kix. While performing this weekend, the band’s frontman, Steve Whiteman, announced that the group is calling it quits. 

“I wanna make an announcement here. And it’s gonna be probably a little hard to get through, but I wanna do it anyway, ’cause we want you all to know,” he shared in video from the show posted to the band’s Facebook page. “We’ve decided that after 45 years of doing this, I think we’re gonna call it a career.”

He continued, “It’s been a long, long, long road. And my health is failing. (Drummer) Jimmy‘s [Chalfant] health is definitely failing. And we just decided we’re gonna finish up these dates through the summer.” 

Their current tour was originally set to end in Hinckley, Minnesota, but now they’ve decided to end their career with a September 17 concert at the Merriweather Post Pavilion, in Columbia, Maryland, which they’re calling KIX…Walkin’ Away, The Final Show.

On their website, Whiteman shared that the final show is “for our fans.” “We owe a lot to them for their never-ending support over our long 45-year career,” he writes. “It was tempting to just fade away and stop booking gigs and ride off into the sunset, but we wanted our fans to be part of a local farewell show and give them a chance to see the band one last time.” 

Tickets for the final show go on sale Tuesday, May 9, at 10 a.m.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

