The Kerrville Police Department will be hosting a Peace Officer Memorial Day service on Monday, May 15 at 10 a.m. at Peterson Plaza, Kerrville City Hall, 701 Main Street in Kerrville. KPD invites all law enforcement agencies, other first responders, and the entire community to come together to honor and remember those law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice, as well as the family members, friends and fellow officers they left behind.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation that designated May 15 as Peace Officer Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Memorial Week. For more information about line of duty deaths by state and year, visit odmp.org.

