Ladies, in need of new boots? Miranda’s got you covered

Keith Urban’s excited to mentor the ‘American Idol’ finalists
Hubert Vestil/Getty Images Keith Urban is guest mentoring and performing his uplifting song "Wild Hearts" on the upcoming American Idol season 21 finale. This marks the first time Keith is returning to the show as a guest mentor, after serving as a judge for seasons 12 to 15 of the competition show. "To be able to come in as a mentor, and play as well, is incredible," Keith tells People. "That was home for me for several seasons, and the mentoring part is probably […]