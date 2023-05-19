AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Ladies, in need of new boots? Miranda’s got you covered

todayMay 19, 2023

Idyllwind has dropped new products in its Idyllwind Fueled by Miranda Lambert line, and it includes the Fiore Booties.

Priced at $179.50, the ’70s-styled white pointed-toe, pull-on boots feature black floral inlay designs, silver studded accents and silver-toned toe rand.

Grab your pair and shop other items in the Idyllwind Fueled by Miranda Lambert collection on idyllwind.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

