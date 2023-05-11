Lainey Wilson talks “spicy” ACM performance, hopes to continue her winning streak

Lainey Wilson was announced an early ACM Awards winner on Wednesday, May 10, when her HARDY-assisted duet, “wait in the truck,” was crowned Visual Media of the Year.

Now Lainey, who won New Female Artist and Song of the Year at last year’s ACM Awards, is hoping to continue her winning streak in the Female Artist, Album, Single and Music Event of the Year categories — all of which she’s nominated in this year.

“I hope we continue this streak. I really do,” Lainey tells ABC Audio. “All I’ve ever wanted is to be a part of the country music industry and the family. I will say I have spent my entire life loving country music. I’ve dedicated my life to country music. And it really does feel like country music is finally starting to love me back. It just took a really long time.”

While the Louisiana native’s got her fingers crossed tight, she’s also excited for her fiery performance of an as-yet-unannounced song.

“My performance is spicy. It’s showing a side of me that I haven’t shown on a live television performance just yet,” Lainey teases. “It’s going to be fun. If you’ve seen a live show of mine then you know that I like to cut up and dance around and that’s what it’s going to be.”

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, streams live on Prime Video Thursday, May 11, at 7 p.m. ET.