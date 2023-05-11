AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Lainey Wilson talks “spicy” ACM performance, hopes to continue her winning streak

todayMay 11, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Lainey Wilson was announced an early ACM Awards winner on Wednesday, May 10, when her HARDY-assisted duet, “wait in the truck,” was crowned Visual Media of the Year.

Now Lainey, who won New Female Artist and Song of the Year at last year’s ACM Awards, is hoping to continue her winning streak in the Female Artist, Album, Single and Music Event of the Year categories — all of which she’s nominated in this year.

“I hope we continue this streak. I really do,” Lainey tells ABC Audio. “All I’ve ever wanted is to be a part of the country music industry and the family. I will say I have spent my entire life loving country music. I’ve dedicated my life to country music. And it really does feel like country music is finally starting to love me back. It just took a really long time.”

While the Louisiana native’s got her fingers crossed tight, she’s also excited for her fiery performance of an as-yet-unannounced song.

“My performance is spicy. It’s showing a side of me that I haven’t shown on a live television performance just yet,” Lainey teases. “It’s going to be fun. If you’ve seen a live show of mine then you know that I like to cut up and dance around and that’s what it’s going to be.” 

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, streams live on Prime Video Thursday, May 11, at 7 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

‘joni-mitchell-at-newport’-coming-in-july
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

‘Joni Mitchell At Newport’ coming in July

Redwing Records Last summer Joni Mitchell surprised the crowd at the Newport Folk Festival with her first live performance in 20 years — and now fans who didn’t catch the show will finally hear what went down. The new live album At Newport, produced by Brandi Carlile, the artist responsible for getting Mitchell back on the stage, is being released July 28. It features songs from the onstage “Joni Jam,” with guest appearances by Carlile and […]

todayMay 11, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%