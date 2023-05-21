AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Large areas of US experiencing poor air quality due to Canadian wildfires

todayMay 21, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Several regions in the U.S. are suffering from poor air quality as the smoke from the wildfires burning in Canada make its way south.

A large portion of the of the U.S. has been seeing smoky skies for days, presenting unhealthy conditions for residents with heart or lung conditions, officials said.

The National Weather Service has issued an air quality alert for all of Montana, as well as parts of Idaho, Colorado and Arizona.

The Utah Department of Environmental Quality urged residents on Friday to avoid outdoor activities in places with visible smoke and haze. Heavy smoke also began to pour into northeastern Colorado, including Denver, on Friday.

Health officials in Colorado and Montana issued air quality alerts through Saturday afternoon after conditions worsened.

The air quality index on the Front Rage in Colorado reached 168 on Friday, according to the state’s Department of Public Health and Environment. A reading between 151 and 200 indicates unhealthy conditions that affect sensitive groups as well as the general public, health officials say.

Idaho also saw widespread haze earlier in the week, according to the state’s Department of Environmental Quality.

The wildfires burning in Alberta have prompted thousands of residents to evacuate, especially due to the health impacts from the smoke. There are also fires burning in British Columbia.

The air quality alerts will remain in Colorado through the afternoon, health officials said.

Many places in the Northeast will also be experiencing a haze in the sky on Sunday due to smoke lingering in the upper atmosphere. However, the smoke should not cause breathing issues in the area, as it is lingering roughly 20,000 feet above the surface.

The main impact from the smoke for much of the U.S. will be orange-red sunrises and sunsets.

ABC News’ Daniel Amarante contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

naacp-issues-travel-advisory-alleging,-florida-‘hostile-to-african-americans’
insert_link

National News

NAACP issues travel advisory alleging, Florida ‘hostile to African Americans’

(WASHINGTON) -- The national NAACP Board of Directors has issued a formal advisory against traveling to Florida, alleging the state has become "hostile toward African Americans" under the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis. The move by the NAACP board calling on travelers nationwide to forgo visiting Florida comes as AAA Travel estimates 42.3 million Americans plan to hit the road this coming Memorial Day weekend. The board voted unanimously to […]

todayMay 21, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%