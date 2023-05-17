AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Lauren Daigle says she hit “rock bottom” during the pandemic

todayMay 17, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ATLANTIC RECORDS/CENTRICITY

Lauren Daigle‘s new self-titled album is her first release since 2018, but between then and now, she says she hit “rock bottom.”

What sent Lauren into a tailspin was her dream tour — the one she’d been fantasizing about since she was a teenager and that was all set to go in 2020 — was canceled due to the pandemic.

“You combine the disappointment with grief and loss and the state of the world … I felt like I didn’t know myself anymore. I started developing panic attacks,” she tells People. “I found myself at a rock bottom.”

But the singer was able to climb out of that hole thanks to counseling, and the support of friends and family. She says making the new album “was this rebirth process,” adding, “My whole world fell apart, and I had to learn how to find myself again.”

And while her new album features songs that seem more secular than her past work, Lauren tells People, “For all the fans that have been with me in my journey from the very, very, very beginning, this is no different than a ‘You Say’ moment for me. These are other little pieces of me that you’re now going to get to learn of as well.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

sam-hunt’s-“women-in-my-life”-offers-a-peek-into-his-upbringing
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Sam Hunt’s “Women in My Life” offers a peek into his upbringing

Courtesy of MCA Nashville Sam Hunt's autobiographical new song, "Women in My Life," is a tender tribute to the women who've shaped him. "Some are here, some are gone/ Some were mine all summer long/ Solid as a rock, rolling like a stone/ In and out my door," Sam sings on the track, which he co-wrote with Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley and Josh Osborne. "So much of the peace and joy I carry around as an adult comes from the […]

todayMay 17, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%