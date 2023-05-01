Lawsuit against City of Kerrville dismissed

Kerrville STR’s now required to apply for annual permits
The Kerrville City Council recently adopted Ordinance 2022-30, which created Chapter 80 within the municipal code, requiring permitting and outlining certain rules regarding the operation of short-term rentals. All short-term rentals are now required to apply for an annual permit for operation within the city limits and renew the permit annually. Anyone located in the Extra-Terrestrial Jurisdiction (ETJ) does not need to apply for a short-term rental permit. Initial registration […]