Local News

Lawsuit against City of Kerrville dismissed

todayMay 1, 2023

Background
The lawsuit styled ‘Robin Monroe v. City of Kerrville, Texas,’ which was filed in March 2022, has been dismissed, according to court documents. The 216th District Court dismissed the case based on Monroe’s lack of activity. Monroe filed the lawsuit seeking to cancel the city’s May 2022 election and move it to November 2022 on the theory that per the city’s change of the election to November during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city must thereafter keep that November election date.

Court records show that the city says it moved the election only once to November and did so pursuant to and under authority of an order from Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Abbott issued the change due to extenuating circumstances during the pandemic. The city released a statement saying that Monroe’s claim was meritless, based in part by the city attorney and consultation with the Secretary of State’s office.

The case is dismissed and the city will continue with its elections as allowed under the law. The city spent $8,100 in legal fees on this particular matter.

Written by: Michelle Layton

