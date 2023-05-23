AD
Lenny Kravitz to Perform at Global Citizen's Power Our Planet: Live in Paris concert

May 23, 2023

ABC

Lenny Kravitz is among the artists playing Global Citizen’s upcoming Power Our Planet: Live in Paris concert, taking place in the French capital on June 22.

According to a press release, the event aims to “drive commitments from world leaders and the private sector to confront the climate crisis head on.” The lineup also includes Billie EIlish and her brother/musical collaborator FINNEAS, award-winning R&B artists H.E.R. and Jon Batiste and singer/songwriter Ben Harper.

“The next generation are inheriting a planet that’s being devastated by climate change,” Kravitz says in a statement. “We have the power to change things with our voices and our actions. Join me on June 22, from wherever you are, and act today to save tomorrow.”

You can enter to win tickets to the free show by signing up for Global Citizen and taking action to address climate change. The concert will also stream live across various platforms.

For more info, visit GlobalCitizen.org.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

