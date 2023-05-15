AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Let’s-A Go! ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ coming to digital Tuesday

todayMay 15, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Universal

The biggest hit of 2023 so far, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, is coming home to digital platforms for rent or purchase on Tuesday.

Universal’s adaptation of the beloved video game franchise stars the voices of Chris Pratt and Charlie Day, respectively, as Mario and his brother Luigi, as well as Jack Black, Seth Rogen and Anya Taylor-Joy, among others.

The film managed to become the highest-grossing animated film of all time globally, with a box office take that continues to grow. After last weekend, it stands at more than $1.2 billion and counting.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

billy-joel’s-movin’-out,-putting-long-island-mansion-on-sale-for-$49-million
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Billy Joel’s movin’ out, putting Long Island mansion on sale for $49 million

Naomi Rahim/WireImage Lately, Billy Joel, his wife, Alexis, and their two young daughters have been spending more time in Florida, so he's movin' out of his New York waterfront estate. The Wall Street Journal reports that the 26-acre estate in "a town known as Oyster Bay, Long Island" — as he famously sang about in his song "The Ballad of Billy the Kid" — is on the market for $49 million. Billy paid $22.5 million […]

todayMay 15, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%