Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis “both open” to a ‘Freaky Friday’ sequel

todayMay 11, 2023

Lohan and Curtis in 2003 — Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Twenty years after Freaky Friday was released, Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis say they would be “open to” a sequel.

“Jamie and I are both open to that, so we’re leaving it in the hands that be,” Lohan told The New York Times in a joint interview with Curtis. “We would only make something that people would absolutely adore.”

Lohan was just 16 when she starred in the popular Disney film, which was a remake of Mark Waters‘ 1976 comedy.

Lohan played Anna Coleman, who swaps bodies with her mom, Tess (Curtis), after receiving cryptic fortunes at a Chinese restaurant.

“Our relationship was very easy,” newly minted Oscar winner Curtis said about working with Lohan.

Lohan remembers Curtis taking her under her wing and having Curtis talk her through her first on-camera kiss.

“She talked to me in my trailer and made it funny so that I wouldn’t stress about it,” Lohan said.

Lohan added that she and Curtis would collaborate together and feed off each other when it came to how lines should be delivered.

“One big thing was slowing down my speech,” Lohan said. “I would tell Jamie, ‘Remind me if I’m going too fast.’ And she would say, ‘Should I do this more slang?’ We were feeling it on a daily basis.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

