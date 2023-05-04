Live Nation’s Concert Week returns, offering $25 all-in tickets to Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe, Rod Stewart & more

courtesy of Live Nation

We’re constantly hearing about how concert tickets are way too pricey these days, but Live Nation is now offering fans a chance to see their favorite artists at a bargain price.

The concert promoter will launch its annual Concert Week next week, offering up $25 all-in tickets to over 3,800 shows this summer.

Music fans will have a whole host of concerts to choose from, including shows from artists like Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe, Bryan Adams, Rod Stewart, Bret Michaels’ Parti-Gras, The Doobie Brothers, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Foreigner, Gov’t Mule, Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top, Santana and more.

Concert Week ticket sales run from May 10 to 16, or while supplies last. There will also be Verizon and Rakuten presales beginning May 9 at 10 a.m. To purchase tickets, fans can go to LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek, search for their show and then look for “Concert Week Promotion.”