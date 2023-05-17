AD
Lou Gramm announces All Stars 2023 tour

todayMay 17, 2023

While Foreigner is currently on their farewell tour, it is without original member Lou Gramm

But now fans have a chance to see Gramm onstage: the rocker just announced dates for the Lou Gramm All Stars 2023 tour, featuring Scott Gilman and Jeff Jacobs, who both performed in Foreigner in the past, along with Tony FranklinAlex Garcia and Ben Gramm.

The tour kicks off June 16 in South Bend, Indiana, and wraps November 4 in St. Charles, Illinois.

A complete schedule and ticket information can be found at lougrammofficial.com.

Gramm was the lead singer of Foreigner from 1970 to 1990 and again from 1992 to 2003. He last performed with members of his former band in November 2018 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. It was recorded for the live album Double Vision: Then and Now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

