AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Louisville police capture inmate who escaped through car window, briefly kidnapped two

todayMay 20, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Louisville Metro Police

(LOUISVILLE, Ky.) — Louisville police caught a convicted felon who they say escaped police custody on Thursday and then briefly kidnapped two people, forcing them to drive him away.

“He was in the area of Brownsboro and Lindsey. Close to the Thorntons where we get our doughnuts. #BigMistake,” Louisville police said in a Facebook post Saturday announcing his capture.

A Kentucky deputy jailer was transporting Norman Wolfe, 31, when he kicked out the back window of an unmarked police vehicle and jumped onto Interstate 265 on Thursday, according to police.

Once he escaped the vehicle, Wolfe began running across several lanes of traffic on I-265, wearing orange clothing, according to police.

Upon further investigation, police said that the inmate allegedly kidnapped two victims and forced them to drive him to River Road and Edith Avenue shortly after his escape.

Both victims were found unharmed, according to police.

Area businesses and schools had been advised to take precautions on Friday as the search continued.

“LMPD’s Investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal,” Louisville police said in a statement.

Prior to his escape, Wolfe was facing new charges of first- and third-degree burglary; fleeing and evading police; and a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

man-who-claimed-self-defense-in-shooting-death-of-sinzae-reed-avoids-murder-charge
insert_link

National News

Man who claimed self-defense in shooting death of Sinzae Reed avoids murder charge

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) -- Krieg Butler, a 36-year-old white man who shot and killed 13-year-old Sinzae Reed, in Columbus, Ohio, in October was indicted by a grand jury Friday on charges of tampering with evidence and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle. No charges were brought against Butler directly related to the fatal shooting of the Black teenager. The indictment comes after the office of Franklin County Prosecutor G. Gary Tyack […]

todayMay 20, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%