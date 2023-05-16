AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Man and 12-year-old arrested after fatal shooting at Sonic restaurant in Texas

todayMay 16, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Google Maps Street View

(KEENE, Texas) — A man and a 12-year-old boy were charged with murder after the pre-teen allegedly shot and killed a Sonic Drive-In employee in Texas, according to authorities.

Police responded to 911 calls Saturday night about a shooting at the fast-food restaurant in the 300 block of South Old Betsy Road in Keene, Texas, the Keene Police Department said.

Police allege that 20-year-old Angel Gomez was behaving disorderly in the parking lot of Sonic when he was confronted by Matthew Davis, 32, an employee at Sonic.

ABC News reached out to Sonic for comment but have not yet received one.

According to Keene police, the argument between Davis and Gomez turned physical, leading the 12-year-old, who was a passenger in the vehicle Gomez arrived in, to allegedly grab a gun and shoot Davis.

Gomez and the 12-year-old allegedly fled the scene after the shooting, police said.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found Davis on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was airlifted to Harris Methodist Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to law enforcement officials.

During the police investigation into the shooting, Gomez returned to the scene and was arrested, Keene police said.

The ongoing investigation led authorities to find the juvenile suspect in the town of Rio Vista and take him into custody. Police also discovered multiple firearms.

Davis’ family set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs and according to the page, Davis leaves behind a 10-year-old son.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

almost-half-of-passengers-killed-in-2021-car-crashes-weren’t-wearing-seatbelts:-nhtsa
insert_link

National News

Almost half of passengers killed in 2021 car crashes weren’t wearing seatbelts: NHTSA

(WASHINGTON) -- Nearly half of all vehicle passengers killed on U.S. roads in 2021 were not wearing a seatbelt -- the highest number in 10 years, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) data released Tuesday. NHTSA said of the 26,325 passenger vehicle occupants killed in traffic crashes during 2021, 11,813 were unrestrained. The majority of those killed when not buckled up were in the driver's seat, according to the […]

todayMay 16, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%