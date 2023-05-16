Man and 12-year-old arrested after fatal shooting at Sonic restaurant in Texas

Google Maps Street View

(KEENE, Texas) — A man and a 12-year-old boy were charged with murder after the pre-teen allegedly shot and killed a Sonic Drive-In employee in Texas, according to authorities.

Police responded to 911 calls Saturday night about a shooting at the fast-food restaurant in the 300 block of South Old Betsy Road in Keene, Texas, the Keene Police Department said.

Police allege that 20-year-old Angel Gomez was behaving disorderly in the parking lot of Sonic when he was confronted by Matthew Davis, 32, an employee at Sonic.

ABC News reached out to Sonic for comment but have not yet received one.

According to Keene police, the argument between Davis and Gomez turned physical, leading the 12-year-old, who was a passenger in the vehicle Gomez arrived in, to allegedly grab a gun and shoot Davis.

Gomez and the 12-year-old allegedly fled the scene after the shooting, police said.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found Davis on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was airlifted to Harris Methodist Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to law enforcement officials.

During the police investigation into the shooting, Gomez returned to the scene and was arrested, Keene police said.

The ongoing investigation led authorities to find the juvenile suspect in the town of Rio Vista and take him into custody. Police also discovered multiple firearms.

Davis’ family set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs and according to the page, Davis leaves behind a 10-year-old son.