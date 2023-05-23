AD
Maroon 5 releases music video for new single, “Middle Ground”

todayMay 23, 2023

Mathieu Bitton

Ahead of their performance on the season finale of The Voice Tuesday night, Maroon 5 has released the music video for their reflective new single, “Middle Ground.”

In the visual, the group forgoes anything high-concept and puts the focus on simpler moments. We see the band sitting around in a songwriting session and performing together in a home studio. We also see glimpses of Adam’s wife, Behati Prinsloo, and their two oldest daughters, Dusty Rose and Gio Grace.

The video was directed by David Dobkin, who was also behind the camera for Maroon 5’s videos for “Sugar,” “Memories” and “Girls Like You.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

