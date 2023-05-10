AD
Marvel Studios drops behind-the-scenes peek at “gritty” Disney+ MCU series ‘Secret Invasion’

todayMay 10, 2023

Background
On Wednesday, Marvel Studios dropped a behind-the-scenes featurette for its forthcoming series Secret Invasion, coming to Disney+ on June 21.

The sneak peek has the series’ star-studded cast — returning Marvel Cinematic Universe players Samuel L. Jackson, Don Cheadle, Cobie Smulders and Ben Mendelsohn, as well as franchise newcomers Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman — talking about the show.

Secret Invasion centers on the shape-shifting aliens known as the Skrulls, who have been impersonating people and generally causing havoc.

A colleague tells Martin Freeman‘s former CIA agent Everett Ross, “Five global terror threats within the past year. Each one claimed by a different group.

Ross replies, “It’s business as usual.”

“That’s precisely what they want you to think!” the man replies.

Smulders, who reprises as Maria Hill, explains, “Nick Fury has been off-planet, and Maria Hill has been trying to … maintain order. But this current threat is getting out of control.”

“Fury, we have to be very careful,” Mendelsohn’s alien ally Talos warns him.

Jackson explains of the show, “Nick comes back having lost whatever power he had before. So we try to solve things without things being too superhuman.”

Academy Award and Emmy winner Colman expresses, “After every Marvel film released, I’d phone my agent and say, ‘Please can I be in a Marvel thing?!’ I never imagined it would happen.”

“What makes you think you can get him to speak?” a henchman asks her character about a tied-up suspect.

Her Special Agent Sonya Falsworth answers cheerily, “Oh, I can be quite persuasive.”

The trailer ends with Jackson saying defiantly, “I’m Nick Fury. Even when I’m out, I’m in!”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

