Sports News

Matthew Comuzzie Honored With President’s Award For Excellence

todayMay 25, 2023

Background
KERRVILLE, TX: Schreiner Athletics’ Sports Information Coordinator, Matthew Comuzzie, was honored with the Schreiner University President’s Award for Excellence at the 2023 Faculty & Staff Centennial Gala.

In just his second year with the Schreiner University Athletics Department, Sports Information Coordinator, Matthew Comuzzie, was recognized for his hard work and commitment to the continuous improvement of Schreiner University and Schreiner University Athletics.

The President’s Award for Excellence is a yearly award given to a Schreiner University Faculty or Staff member who displays a committment to continuous improvement of the university, the students, fellow employees, and outside constituents. The recipient must also have impacted students, staff, and faculty members in a significant way and must be a role model in their organization.

Matthew Comuzzie was selected as the recipient of the award for his work in improving the Game Day experience on campus, the increase in quality of Schreiner Athletics broadcasts, the significant growth shown on social media platforms, his role as advisor to the Schreiner Student Athlete Advisory Committee, and his all around work with the Schreiner student-athletes on campus.

Written by: Schreiner University

