AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Business News

Memorial Day weekend begins with highest number of travelers at US airports since 2019

todayMay 26, 2023

Background
share close
AD
JazzIRT/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — With Memorial Day weekend travel underway, U.S. airports recorded the highest number of passengers on Thursday since before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The Transportation Security Administration said it screened 2,658,057 people at checkpoints across the country on Thursday, the highest daily number since 2019.

Even more passengers could be screened on Friday.

According to AAA, airports could see the busiest Memorial Day weekend since 2005.

Nearly 3.4 million people are expected to take to the skies over the holiday, up 11% from 2022 and 5.4% from 2019, according to AAA.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

‘succession”s-arian-moayed-promises-series-finale-will-“blow-your-mind”
insert_link

Entertainment News

‘Succession”s Arian Moayed promises series finale will “blow your mind”

Macall Polay/HBO One of the most critically acclaimed series of the past few years says goodbye Sunday night: The final episode of Succession will air on HBO. The show is TV's reigning top drama champ at the Emmys, nominated for 48 of the shiny gold statues during its run. Arian Moayed picked up one of those nods last season, for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series. His character, Stewy, […]

todayMay 26, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%