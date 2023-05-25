Men’s Golf Finishes 2nd at SCAC Golf Championship

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Golf team wrapped up their season with a 2nd place finish at the 2023 SCAC Men’s Golf Championship held at Riverhill Country Club in Kerrville, Texas.

Making up the six person lineup for Schreiner was:

Zhao Yung Gu Jake Sitterle Austin O’Brien John Martinez Colin Perez Matthew McKenzie

After three rounds of competition, the Mountaineers finished in 2nd place with a total team score of 891, just 7 strokes behind the 1st place finisher, the University of St. Thomas.

On the individual level, Schreiner finished with four players placing in the top 20. Senior, Zhao Yung Gu led the field with an individual 1st place finish after recording a total score of 217 (71, 74, 72). Jake Sitterle finished tied for 9th place with a total score of 223 (73, 75, 75), Matthew McKenzie finished tied for 11th place with a total score of 224 (74, 76, 74), and Austin O’Brien finished tied for 17th place with a total score of 230 (73, 76, 81).

After the conclusion of the final round, Jake Sitterle was honored with a selection to the Men’s Golf ALL-SCAC 2nd Team and Zhao Yung Gu was honored with a selection to the Men’s Golf ALL-SCAC 1st Team.

On top of his ALL-SCAC 1st Team selection, Zhao Yung Gu was also selected as the recipient of the SCAC Men’s Golf Elite 19 Award.

Results