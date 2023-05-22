AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Business News

Meta fined $1.3 billion for violating European data privacy rules

todayMay 22, 2023

Background
share close
AD
CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images

(LONDON) — Facebook’s parent company, Meta, was fined €1.2 billion, or about $1.3 billion, for failing to comply with the European Union’s privacy policies.

The Irish Data Protection Commission announced the fine on Monday, saying Meta had violated the terms of General Data Protection Regulations, a set of rules for protecting customer privacy in the European Union.

The fine amounts to the largest ever imposed under GDPR, which has been enforced since May 2018. Regulators said data transfers made by Meta between the United States and European Union had failed to comply with “standard contractual clauses” in place since July 2020.

“The unprecedented fine is a strong signal to organisations that serious infringements have far-reaching consequences,” Andrea Jelinek, chair of the European Data Protection Board Chair, said in a statement.

ABC News has reached out to Meta, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, for comment.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

‘fast-x’-races-to-number-at-the-box-office-with-$67.5-million-opening-weekend
insert_link

Entertainment News

‘Fast X’ races to number at the box office with $67.5 million opening weekend

Universal Fast X opened in first place at the weekend box office with an estimated $67.5 million domestic gross. However, the 10th film in the Fast and the franchise failed to match the previous installment, 2021’s F9: The Fast Saga, which opened with $70 million. Overseas, Fast X grabbed an estimated $251.39 million, for a global haul of $320 million. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 dropped to second place, delivering an estimated $32.8 million. […]

todayMay 22, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%