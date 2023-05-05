Michael Bolton appearing on ‘Nora from Queens,’ releases new Mother’s Day song

Montaigne Records

Michael Bolton doesn’t take himself too seriously, which is evidenced by the times he’s popped up unexpectedly in movies or TV shows. He’s got another appearance coming up, and hopefully it’ll be as funny as his past cameos.

Michael will appear on the Comedy Central sitcom Nora from Queens, starring Awkwafina, Bowen Yang and BD Wong, on May 10 at 10:30 p.m. ET. Since Michael is definitely not from Queens — he’s from Connecticut — it’s not clear what part he’ll be playing.

Meanwhile, Michael has released a new song just in time for Mother’s Day called “Whatever She Wants.” In a statement, Michael says, “‘Whatever She Wants’ was written for the important women in our lives. It only takes a moment to say ‘You deserve so much more from me, so I’m going to recommit myself and express my love and appreciation for you.’”

Michael’s new album, Spark of Light, will be out July 14. If you preorder it, you’ll get an instant download of “Whatever She Wants.”