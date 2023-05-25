AD
Buck Country Music News

Michael Ray’s inviting you to his EP release party

todayMay 25, 2023

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Michael Ray fans: If you’re going to be in Nashville for this year’s CMA Fest, you’re in luck.

Michael’s throwing a party to celebrate his Dive Bars & Broken Hearts EP with you, the fans. 

“I’m so excited to share that we’re throwing a #DiveBarsAndBrokenHearts EP release party June 8 at The 5 Spot in Nashville, and TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW!” Michael announced on Twitter.

The event will take place at the East Nashville music venue from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and feature a full band performance, meet-and-greet opportunity with Michael and more.  

Dive Bars and Broken Hearts arrives June 23 and will include “Get Her Back” and “Working On It.”

While you wait, grab your ticket to Michael’s EP release party now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

On This Day, May 25, 1968: Simon & Garfunkel hit number one with ‘Bookends’

On This Day, May 25, 1968 ... Simon & Garfunkel landed at number one on the Billboard 200 Album chart with Bookends. The album spent seven weeks on top of the chart and included the number one song “Mrs. Robinson,” which was featured in the movie The Graduate, starring Dustin Hoffman, Katharine Ross and Anne Bancroft. Other singles from the record included “A Hazy Shade of Winter,” which was later covered by The Bangles, “At the Zoo” and “Fakin’ It.” Also featured on the album was the future classic “America.” […]

todayMay 25, 2023

