Michael Ray’s inviting you to his EP release party

Michael Ray fans: If you’re going to be in Nashville for this year’s CMA Fest, you’re in luck.

Michael’s throwing a party to celebrate his Dive Bars & Broken Hearts EP with you, the fans.

“I’m so excited to share that we’re throwing a #DiveBarsAndBrokenHearts EP release party June 8 at The 5 Spot in Nashville, and TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW!” Michael announced on Twitter.

The event will take place at the East Nashville music venue from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and feature a full band performance, meet-and-greet opportunity with Michael and more.

Dive Bars and Broken Hearts arrives June 23 and will include “Get Her Back” and “Working On It.”

While you wait, grab your ticket to Michael’s EP release party now.