AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is now fastest song to hit 1 billion streams in Spotify history

todayMay 4, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Graphic courtesy of Spotify

Miley Cyrus can buy herself flowers, but she wasn’t able to rack up 1 billion streams for her song of the same name all by herself — her fans helped her do it.

The song has now become the fastest song to hit the billion-stream mark in Spotify history. It was released on January 12, or 112 days ago. “Flowers” had previously set the record for the most-streamed song in a single week.

The previous record for the fastest song by a solo artist to hit 1 billion streams on Spotify was 118 days, set last summer by Harry Styles‘ “As It Was.”

“Flowers” was the first single from Miley’s current album, Endless Summer Vacation. It topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for eight weeks.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

former-uc-davis-student,-21,-arrested-in-deadly-stabbings:-police
insert_link

National News

Former UC Davis student, 21, arrested in deadly stabbings: Police

(DAVIS, Calif.) -- A former UC Davis student has been arrested in connection with three stabbings -- two of which killed a college senior and a homeless man -- in Davis, California, police announced Thursday. The suspect, 21-year-old Carlos Dominguez, was arrested on Thursday for two counts of homicide and one count of attempted homicide, Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel said at a news conference. He was a UC Davis […]

todayMay 4, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%