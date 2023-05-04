AD
Buck Country Music News

Miranda Lambert’s cookbook lands on New York Times’ Best Sellers list

todayMay 4, 2023

Charles Sykes/Bravo

Miranda Lambert is thrilled about a career-first achievement she has notched.

Her cookbook, Y’all Eat Yet?, is number three on the New York Times’ Best Sellers list of Advice, How-To & Miscellaneous books.

“Oh em gee y’all. I just got a call from my publishers that Y’all Eat Yet?: Welcome to The Pretty B*tchin’ Kitchen is number three on the New York Times‘ bestselling list!” told fans in a Twitter video. “I can’t actually believe that. I’m so grateful and just, I can’t believe it. It’s for my Nonny in heaven. She’s partying tonight, I know it.”

“I’m just beside myself that people would want to hear our stories and join our sisterhood,” she adds. “This is crazy. So thanks to everybody who bought it and is reading it. I love y’all, welcome to the tribe!”

Y’all Eat Yet? is available in bookstores and online now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

