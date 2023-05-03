AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Mom, her three kids killed in ‘senseless’ mass shooting at apartment

todayMay 3, 2023

Background
share close
AD
kali9/Getty Images

(LAKE WALES, Fla.) — A mother and her three children have been gunned down in a Florida apartment in a “senseless” mass shooting, according to authorities.

On Tuesday night, after family members called 911, officers responded to the Sunrise Apartments and found a mother, her son and two daughters shot dead, said Lake Wales police.

The victims were ages 40, 21, 17 and 11, according to police.

Al Stenson, who knew the victims, allegedly shot them in the apartment around 5 a.m. Tuesday and then fled, according to police.

The motive is unknown, police said.

“Completely senseless. It makes absolutely no sense,” Lake Wales Police Chief Chris Velasquez said at a news conference.

When authorities tracked 38-year-old Stenson to the Slumberland Motel in Sanford, “Stenson made statements that he would kill himself or force law enforcement to kill him,” police said in a statement.

An hourslong standoff ended with an officer-involved shooting and Stenson was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

ABC News’ Robinson Perez contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

florida-to-pursue-death-penalty-for-suspect-in-murder-of-microsoft-executive
insert_link

National News

Florida to pursue death penalty for suspect in murder of Microsoft executive

Jacksonville Beach Police Dept. (JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla.) -- Florida prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty for the man who is accused of masterminding the murder of Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan, prosecutors said at a court hearing Wednesday. Mario Fernandez Saldana, the new husband of the victim's ex-wife, committed the crime for "pecuniary gain" and did so in a "cold calculated and premeditated manner without any pretense of moral or legal justification," prosecutors […]

todayMay 3, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%