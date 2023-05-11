AD
Rev Rock Report

Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil on guitarist John 5: “He was ready to play the set before we even hired him”

todayMay 11, 2023

Medios y Media/Getty Images

Mötley Crüe will relaunch their stadium tour with Def Leppard later this month, and it sounds like they are loving having guitarist John 5 on the trek with them.

The former Rob Zombie guitarist replaced original ﻿﻿Crüe guitarist Mick Mars, who is suing the band over his departure. According to frontman Vince Neil, the transition wasn’t all that hard. 

“We have the honeymoon situation right now,” Vince told AXS TV during an interview promoting his new talent competition Banded. “We really love John. He was ready to play the set before we even hired him.” 

He adds, “He knows all the Mötley Crüe songs. He knew everything down to the letter. So we didn’t have to do a lot of rehearsing for the stadium tour, because he was right there.”

Last month Mars sued Mötley Crüe, alleging his share of the band’s profits were decreased following his retirement from touring last October. He also accused the band of playing to prerecorded tapes during their Stadium tour. Mötley Crüe has denied the accusations.

Banded premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. on AXS TV. Mötley Crüe’s European tour with Def Leppard kicks off May 22 in Sheffield, England. A complete list of dates can be found at motley.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

0%