AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Backstreet Boys, Jonas Brothers and more

todayMay 22, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Backstreet Boys’ DNA world tour has come to an end. “After 4 years, 218 shows, 3 million tickets sold, and 44 countries across 6 continents, the #DNAWorldTour has finally come to a close,” the band posted over the weekend. “This was the most perfect way to celebrate 30 years, and we are so thankful to everyone who made it out to these shows – you make what we do so special and we couldn’t be here without you. We love you and we’ll see you soon.”

The Jonas Brothers’ new album, The Album, debuted at number three on the Billboard 200 albums chart, giving them their seventh top-10 album.

Get it while it’s hot: A new special edition of Taylor Swift’s Midnights – the Love Potion Purple Marbled Vinyl – is available for the next 48 hours or while supplies last on Taylor’s official online store.

Lady Gaga is teasing something. In an Instagram video Monday, Gaga sips some tea, gives a shrug and a smile, and then puts her index finger to her mouth in a “shhh!” gesture. “Having a cuppa in celebration of something exciting coming tomorrow,” she captioned the post.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

a-reality-show-for-lionel-richie-and-his-daughters?-“i’m-a-little-bit-more-reserved”
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

A reality show for Lionel Richie and his daughters? “I’m a little bit more reserved”

ABC/Eric McCandless In our post-Kardashian world, quite a few celebrities have co-starred with their families in reality shows. For example, Sylvester Stallone just launched The Family Stallone, starring him, his wife and his three daughters. But Lionel Richie says he'd never consider doing something like that with daughters, Nicole and Sofia— because he thinks their entire lives have been a reality show. Nicole has starred in two different reality shows, The Simple Life and Candidly Nicole, and has been a judge on several more. She's […]

todayMay 22, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%