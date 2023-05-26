AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Camila and Shawn, Miley Cyrus and more

todayMay 26, 2023

Background
share close
AD

More fuel to the fire that Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are indeed a couple again: Camila was spotted leaving Shawn’s New York City apartment on Thursday. The two were previously seen holding hands while out and about in the city.

On the latest episode of the YouTube series Chicken Shop Date, host Amelia Dimoldenberg goes on a date with all three Jonas Brothers – but watch to the end to see who she actually leaves with.

Ever wondered what’s in Miley Cyrus’ bag? British Vogue got her to spill the contents for an “In the Bag” video. Miley covers the latest issue of the magazine.

Survivor superfan Sia continued her tradition of gifting the contestants who didn’t win. She surprised season 44’s third-place contestant, Carolyn Wiger, with $100,000, and fourth- and fifth-place contestants, Carson Garrett and Lauren Harpe, with $15,000 each.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

dierks-bentley-+-lainey-wilson-join-for-sultry-hot-country-knights-duet,-“herassmeant”
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Dierks Bentley + Lainey Wilson join for sultry Hot Country Knights duet, “Herassmeant”

Courtesy of Capitol Records Nashville Dierks Bentley's parody band Hot Country Knights have returned with two new songs: "MidKnight Rodeo" and "Herassmeant." Featuring Lainey Wilson's alter ego Darla McFarland, "Herassmeant" is a tongue-in-cheek play on "harassment" and Lainey's behind. "Yeah, seems like everybody is talking about harassment these days and the Knights do not tolerate that stuff," lead singer Doug Douglason (Dierks Bentley) says. "You gotta treat your lady right, tell her how you feel about her, respect her, love on […]

todayMay 26, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%