    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Dua Lipa, Nick Jonas and more

todayMay 23, 2023

Background
You can now shop Dua Lipa‘s new collection with Versace. The La Vacanza collection debuted in Cannes on Tuesday. Dua posted photos from the fashion campaign on Instagram, calling the collab a “dream.”

Nick Jonas is headlining NBCUniversal’s Salute to Summer concert special honoring members of the U.S. Army, Billboard reports. The concert will air on Peacock on July 7.

The MTV Video Music Awards have an air date. The ceremony will air live from New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Tuesday, September 12, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

