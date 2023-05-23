Music notes: Dua Lipa, Nick Jonas and more

You can now shop Dua Lipa‘s new collection with Versace. The La Vacanza collection debuted in Cannes on Tuesday. Dua posted photos from the fashion campaign on Instagram, calling the collab a “dream.”

Nick Jonas is headlining NBCUniversal’s Salute to Summer concert special honoring members of the U.S. Army, Billboard reports. The concert will air on Peacock on July 7.

The MTV Video Music Awards have an air date. The ceremony will air live from New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Tuesday, September 12, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.