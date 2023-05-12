Music notes: Jonas Brothers, Lewis Capaldi and more

Jonas Brothers superfan Haley Lu Richardson got to be a Jonas Brothers correspondent on the Today show Friday. As part of the gig, the White Lotus actress, who also appeared in the JoBros “Wings” video, got to attend their Citi Concert Series performance in celebration of their new album, The Album.

After Taylor Swift and Matty Healy were spotted holding hands while out in NYC Thursday, an insider tells People their relationship is “not just platonic.” “They’re hanging out and having a good time,” the source says.

Lewis Capaldi appears on a new episode of the popular YouTube series Chicken Shop Date, where he enjoys some chicken nuggets and fried Mars bars in Glasgow with host Amelia Dimoldenberg.

Ed Sheeran is giving parenting advice to fans in a new TikTok video. In the clip posted by @MeetCutesNYC, the singer surprises a married couple on the streets of NYC who are expecting their first child together. “Month 4, it gets easier,” Ed tells them. “The one thing you need to know is that no one gets it right.” Ed’s got two daughters with wife Cherry, 2-year-old Lyra and 1-year-old Jupiter.