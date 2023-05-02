AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Katy Perry, Christina Aguilera and more

todayMay 2, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Katy Perry loves that Ed Sheeran and Alanis Morissette have been chosen to fill in for her and Lionel Richie as judges on American Idol Sunday. “I idolize Alanis, Jagged Little Pill is the reason I do music,” Katy tells People. “Ed Sheeran is the best producer, writer, artist, life-liver. I’m really excited to watch his documentary because I know that he’s been through a lot.” She adds, “These are two people who always stay true to themselves and are real so I think it’s awesome to have them as judges.” Katy and Lionel will be performing at King Charles III’s coronation concert on Sunday.

Christina Aguilera is headlining Stonewall Day in New York City this Pride Month. The Pride Live benefit concert will take place Friday, June 23, in the Public Square & Gardens at Hudson Yards. “The community has supported and uplifted me throughout my career, and I love showing up to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and visibility,” Xtina says in a statement. “I’m honored to represent Pride Live at Stonewall Day 2023.”

Dua Lipa threw an epic Met Gala after-party Monday night, according to Vogue. The singer and Met Gala co-chair hosted the bash at NYC’s Lower East Side club Virgo, with guests including Billie Eilish, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Cara Delevingne, Trevor Noah and Penelope Cruz.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

steven-tyler-fights-the-use-of-his-memoir-in-sexual-assault-suit
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Steven Tyler fights the use of his memoir in sexual assault suit

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Janie's Fund Steven Tyler is claiming free speech in his latest attempt to thwart the lawsuit brought by the woman accusing him of sexual assault in the '70s.  According to legal documents obtained by People, Tyler is arguing that the woman, Julia Misley, who was previously known as Julia Holcolmb, can’t claim his 2011 memoir, Does This Noise In My Head Bother You?, caused her “emotional distress” because she isn’t identified in the […]

todayMay 2, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%