Music notes: Katy Perry, Christina Aguilera and more

Katy Perry loves that Ed Sheeran and Alanis Morissette have been chosen to fill in for her and Lionel Richie as judges on American Idol Sunday. “I idolize Alanis, Jagged Little Pill is the reason I do music,” Katy tells People. “Ed Sheeran is the best producer, writer, artist, life-liver. I’m really excited to watch his documentary because I know that he’s been through a lot.” She adds, “These are two people who always stay true to themselves and are real so I think it’s awesome to have them as judges.” Katy and Lionel will be performing at King Charles III’s coronation concert on Sunday.

Christina Aguilera is headlining Stonewall Day in New York City this Pride Month. The Pride Live benefit concert will take place Friday, June 23, in the Public Square & Gardens at Hudson Yards. “The community has supported and uplifted me throughout my career, and I love showing up to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and visibility,” Xtina says in a statement. “I’m honored to represent Pride Live at Stonewall Day 2023.”

Dua Lipa threw an epic Met Gala after-party Monday night, according to Vogue. The singer and Met Gala co-chair hosted the bash at NYC’s Lower East Side club Virgo, with guests including Billie Eilish, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Cara Delevingne, Trevor Noah and Penelope Cruz.