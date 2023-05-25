Music notes: Mariah Carey, Céline Dion and more

As the reactions continued to pour in following the death of Tina Turner, Mariah Carey and Céline Dion were among those posting their tributes. Mariah wrote, in part, “To me, she will always be a survivor and an inspiration to women everywhere. Her music will continue to inspire generations to come.” Céline, who recorded Ike & Tina Turner‘s “River Deep, Mountain High” for her 1996 album, Falling Into You, wrote, “Such an amazing talent… such an inspiration to so many… such a great loss. I loved her very much… my sincere condolences to her family and loved ones.”

PDA alert: Taylor Swift and Matty Healy were spotted kissing at the members-only venue Zero Bond in downtown New York City on Wednesday, a witness told People.

Kevin Jonas brought his family to the happiest place on Earth. He posted a photo with his wife and two young daughters in front of Cinderella’s castle at Disney World. “Magical night with my girls!” he captioned it.