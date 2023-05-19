AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Nick Jonas, Adam Lambert and more

todayMay 19, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Have you seen the viral video of TikTok user Gabe Gibbs singing a song called “Joe’s Last Words” from an imaginary Jonas Brothers musical? Well, Nick Jonas did and he even duetted it.

Adam Lambert hosted a panel Thursday night on behalf of his Feel Something Foundation. The “Care/Feel” discussion, held at Hotel Ziggy on the Sunset Strip, was about queer mental health in the music industry.

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s hit song “Stay” won ASCAP Pop Music Song of the Year at the 40th annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards, which recognize the songwriters and publishers of the most performed songs of the past year.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

Uncategorized

Graham Nash to salute late bandmate David Cosby with archival releases

Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images After years of estrangement, Graham Nash has said he and his former Crosby, Stills and Nash bandmate David Crosby were approaching reconciliation when Crosby died in January. Now, he's planning two releases that will celebrate their work together. According to Billboard, Nash plans to release a compilation of other artists' songs on which he and Crosby made guest appearances. He also wants to put out a recording from a concert they did in Padua, Italy, in 2011 that […]

todayMay 19, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%