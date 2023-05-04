Music notes: Pink, Ed Sheeran and more

How does Carey Hart feel about his wife, Pink, writing songs about him? Turns out, he’s unfazed. During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show Thursday, Carey reacted to Pink describing a “hard day” where she played him a personal song about their relationship. “We’ve been together 21 years,” he said. “I have very thick skin. Very little affects me. I don’t know what day she’s talking about specifically, but it’s probably just the temperature.”

In a new interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Ed Sheeran gives a glimpse into his friendship with Taylor Swift. He says they used to have jam sessions at his house when he lived in L.A. and one night it was him, Taylor, Foy Vance, Gavin DeGraw and Ellie Goulding. “And we just had a guitar and we just passed it around playing songs and like that was … I really miss doing that,” he says. “Just songwriters just hanging out and playing tunes.”

Speaking of Taylor, the rumor mill is abuzz with reports she’s dating The 1975 frontman Matty Healy. That’s not confirmed, but in other dating news, frontman of the rock band Godsmack did confirm he once dated Lady Gaga.

Ryan Tedder is teaming up with Sprite to launch the second year of the Sprite Limelight global music program. Ryan is providing a central hook and lyric that different artists from around the world will create their own songs around.