AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Pink, Ed Sheeran and more

todayMay 4, 2023

Background
share close
AD

How does Carey Hart feel about his wife, Pink, writing songs about him? Turns out, he’s unfazed. During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show Thursday, Carey reacted to Pink describing a “hard day” where she played him a personal song about their relationship. “We’ve been together 21 years,” he said. “I have very thick skin. Very little affects me. I don’t know what day she’s talking about specifically, but it’s probably just the temperature.”

In a new interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Ed Sheeran gives a glimpse into his friendship with Taylor Swift. He says they used to have jam sessions at his house when he lived in L.A. and one night it was him, Taylor, Foy Vance, Gavin DeGraw and Ellie Goulding. “And we just had a guitar and we just passed it around playing songs and like that was … I really miss doing that,” he says. “Just songwriters just hanging out and playing tunes.”

Speaking of Taylor, the rumor mill is abuzz with reports she’s dating The 1975 frontman Matty Healy. That’s not confirmed, but in other dating news, frontman of the rock band Godsmack did confirm he once dated Lady Gaga.

Ryan Tedder is teaming up with Sprite to launch the second year of the Sprite Limelight global music program. Ryan is providing a central hook and lyric that different artists from around the world will create their own songs around.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

Uncategorized

Live Nation’s Concert Week returns, offering $25 all-in tickets to Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe, Rod Stewart & more

courtesy of Live Nation We’re constantly hearing about how concert tickets are way too pricey these days, but Live Nation is now offering fans a chance to see their favorite artists at a bargain price. The concert promoter will launch its annual Concert Week next week, offering up $25 all-in tickets to over 3,800 shows this summer. Music fans will have a whole host of concerts to choose from, including shows from artists like Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe, Bryan Adams, Rod Stewart, Bret Michaels’ Parti-Gras, The Doobie Brothers, Elvis […]

todayMay 4, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%