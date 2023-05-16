AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and more

todayMay 16, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Taylor Swift and rumored new love interest Matty Healy were spotted leaving a New York City recording studio on Monday night. People reports a bunch of other famous Taylor pals were gathered at the studio with them, including Kendrick Lamar, Florence Welch, Jack Antonoff and his fiancée, Margaret Qualley.

Katy Perry had fellow American Idol judge Luke Bryan narrate her beauty routine and the results are hilarious. In the video posted to her Instagram, we see Katy getting her makeup and hair done as Luke does his best to describe what’s going on. “She’s getting pins in her hair … additional hair to the hair,” he says at one point, later adding, “Now she’s clipping her existing eyelids and now they are cementing her bangline down.”

Ed Sheeran‘s “Thinking Out Loud” co-writer is celebrating their legal victory in a very Ed Sheeran way — with a new tattoo. Amy Wadge got the phrase independently created” inked on her arm, a reference to the copyright verdict in which a jury ruled Ed and Amy did not copy Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On.”

Jane Fonda revealed on Watch What Happens Live! Monday that she once went skinny-dipping with Michael Jackson. She said back in 1980, the 22-year-old Jackson came to visit her while she was shooting On Golden Pond. She had a cottage on a lake, and he suggested they take a dive in their birthday suits. “He was skinny!” Jane said of seeing him naked.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

nashville-notes:-larry-fleet-to-the-ryman-+-george-birge’s-debut-album
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Larry Fleet to the Ryman + George Birge’s debut album

Larry Fleet is headlining at the Ryman Auditorium on September 22. "Every time I've been fortunate enough to play music in that room, it's been a holy experience," says the singer. For more information and to grab tickets, visit axs.com.George Birge's long-awaited debut album, George Birge: Mind On You, has arrived. "Y'all can’t imagine what a wild ride it's been these past few years. You’ve all completely changed my life into something I would’ve never […]

todayMay 16, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%