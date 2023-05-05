AD
Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Taylor Swift, Rod Stewart and more

todayMay 5, 2023

Taylor Swift is heading to Nashville this weekend for her Eras Tour, and the city is honoring the singer with a commemorative park bench. Mayor John Cooper unveiled the specially dedicated bench in Centennial Park, a place Taylor references in her song “Invisible String.” “Welcome home, @taylorswift13,” Cooper tweeted. “As of today, you now have the perfect place to read at Centennial Park. Nashville is READY for this weekend.” The mayor also issued a proclamation declaring this “Taylor Swift Homecoming Weekend.”

Ed Sheeran’s had quite the busy week and he’s not slowing down anytime soon. The singer is delivering a special performance for the new season of Apple Music Live, set to debut on Wednesday, May 10, at noon PT on Apple Music. He’ll be playing his new album, Subtract, in full for the first time.

Andy Grammer revealed the title and release date of his new album. It’s called Behind My Smile and will be out June 23.

Rod Stewart is a hands-on grandpa. The singer recently helped his granddaughter, Delilah, with her school project. Rod’s daughter Kimberly shared a photo of her 11-year-old proudly holding the diorama with the caption, “When Grandad helps with a school project.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

