Uncategorized

Nashville notes: Conner Smith’s new track + Hannah Dasher’s “Ugly Houses”

todayMay 26, 2023

Conner Smith has dropped a new chest-thumping anthem, “How It Looks From Here.” The track is written by Conner, Rhett AkinsJosh Jenkins and Daniel Ross

Hannah Dasher‘s autobiographical “Ugly Houses” is out now and serves as the latest preview of her upcoming album, The Other Damn Half, due out August 4.

New country duo Neon Union has released a spirited new song, “Redneck Rich.” The track will be featured on their forthcoming EP, Double Wide Castle Sessions, arriving July 21.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Uncategorized

Bruce Springsteen among StubHub’s most in-demand summer tours

StubHub For many, Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, and in addition to fun things like the beach and barbecues, lots of people look forward to summer concerts. Well, according to a new StubHub report, some concerts are more popular than others this season.  While Taylor Swift is the top In-Demand Global Artist of the summer based on sales, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band’s summer tour ranks high up there at #4, thanks to his 31 tour stops, which kick […]

todayMay 26, 2023

Uncategorized

Berlin opens police investigation into Roger Waters concert

Mark Wieland/Redferns Roger Waters is facing even more trouble because of his current This Is Not A Drill tour. As previously reported, Waters has been getting backlash for his recent Berlin concert for the use of images of Anne Frank and a pig with a Star of David on it, as well as Waters dressing […]

todayMay 26, 2023

