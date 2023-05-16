AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Larry Fleet to the Ryman + George Birge’s debut album

todayMay 16, 2023

Background
Larry Fleet is headlining at the Ryman Auditorium on September 22. “Every time I’ve been fortunate enough to play music in that room, it’s been a holy experience,” says the singer. For more information and to grab tickets, visit axs.com.

George Birge‘s long-awaited debut album, George Birge: Mind On You, has arrived. “Y’all can’t imagine what a wild ride it’s been these past few years. You’ve all completely changed my life into something I would’ve never expected,” shares George. Check out the 10-song set now.

Chapel HartThe Isaacs and Worth The Wait have joined Alabama‘s star-studded 2023 June Jam lineup. The event will take place in Fort Payne, Alabama, on Saturday, June 3. To see the full list of performers and for tickets, visit Ticketmaster.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Buck Country Music News

