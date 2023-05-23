AD
Business News

Netflix announces password sharing crackdown rollout in US

todayMay 23, 2023

Oscar Wong/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Netflix announced Tuesday that it will begin to send emails to members who are sharing their account information outside of their households in the U.S.

“A Netflix account is for use by one household,” the streaming company said in a blog post.

Account members who subscribed to standard or premium plans, which cost $15.50 to $20 per month, will be allowed to share their password outside their household for an additional $7.99 per month, according to the company.

In April, Netflix stated during its first quarter earnings call that it will end the sharing of passwords in the U.S. and other countries by the end of the second quarter in June.

The company said that households will still be able to enjoy entertainment “at home, on the go, and] on holiday” through features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices.

“We recognize that our members have many entertainment choices. It’s why we continue to invest heavily in a wide variety of new films and TV shows,” said part of a statement in the blog post.

The streaming giant first announced a crackdown on password sharing last year after the company reported a decline in subscribers for the first time in more than a decade amid an increase in competition.

“This is an important transition for us, and so we’re working hard to make sure that we do it well and as thoughtfully as we can,” Gregory Peters, the CEO of Netflix, said during the April earnings call.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

