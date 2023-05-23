AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Netflix releases teaser to animated Kong series ‘Skull Island’

todayMay 23, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Netflix

On Tuesday, Netflix released the teaser to Skull Island, the animated spinoff of the “Monsterverse” movies that kicked off with 2014’s Godzilla

The snippet of the anime shows a group of humans marooned on the mysterious, monster-filled home of King Kong, tangling with its nasty inhabitants. 

The Hollywood Reporter says Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem voice star Nicolas Cantu will play Charlie, one of the marooned; the cast also includes Law & Order veteran Benjamin Bratt as Cap, The Duff‘s Mae Whitman playing Annie and The Tomorrow War‘s Betty Gilpin as Irene.

The series drops on June 22.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

jeff-bridges-on-“giving-into-love,”-not-giving-up-the-fight-against-cancer-and-covid
insert_link

Entertainment News

Jeff Bridges on “giving into love,” not giving up the fight against cancer and COVID

In a touching new article in AARP The Magazine, Jeff Bridges speaks candidly about his battle with lymphoma, which he revealed in 2020, and a subsequent fight with COVID-19. Bridges recalls he was on a pandemic break of shooting his FX show The Old Man when he noticed something was wrong. "I was doing some exercises while on the ground and felt what seemed like a bone in my stomach. […]

todayMay 23, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%