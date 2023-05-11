AD
Rev Rock Report

New book, ‘Bob Dylan: Mixing Up The Medicine,’ explores the singer’s vast archive

todayMay 11, 2023

Callaway Arts & Entertainment/ Hachette Book Group

Here’s something every Bob Dylan fan will want to get their hands on.

Callaway Arts & Entertainment just announced a new comprehensive book, Bob Dylan: Mixing Up The Medicine, described as “a richly illustrated book that is the first panoramic look at” the Bob Dylan Archive, which is currently housed in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The 608-page book features close to 1,000 images, many of which have never been seen by the public. There’s also Dylan draft lyrics, writings, drawings and more, along with essays from writers and artists who were asked to pick an item from the archive that inspires them and write about it.

“This is the long-awaited book that Dylan fans have been dreaming of since the 1960s, and it introduces the full scope of this artist’s monumental creativity and achievements to a new generation,” Nicholas Callaway shares. “This is a book for the ages.”

The book is being done in cooperation with the Bob Dylan Archive, with Mark Davidson, its curator and director, who wrote and edited the book with archivist Parker Fishel, noting it “is unlike any book on Bob Dylan ever produced.”

Bob Dylan: Mixing Up The Medicine will be released October 24.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

