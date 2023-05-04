AD
New Fox reality show bringing stars to “Mars”

todayMay 4, 2023

Fox

While Elon Musk‘s SpaceX gets closer to actually bringing humans to the red planet, Fox is setting its new celebrity reality show there.

Well, not really.

Stars on Mars will transplant Lance Armstrong, Natasha Leggero, Christopher “McLovin” Mintz-Plasse, Marshawn Lynch, Tallulah Willis, Ariel Winter, Adam Rippon, Ronda Rousey, Tom Schwartz, Richard Sherman, Tinashe and Porsha Williams Guobadia to a simulated version of Earth’s neighbor, where they’ll vie for the title of “the brightest star in the galaxy.”

Oh, and both real-and-simulated space traveler William Shatner is aboard, too — as a mission control commander for the show, which blasts off Monday, June 5.

Fox teases, “The stars will live, eat, sleep, strategize and bond with each other in the same space station. During their stay, they will be faced with authentic conditions that simulate life on Mars, and they must use their brains and brawn – or maybe just their stellar social skills – to outlast the competition and claim the [top] title.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images If you ever feel guilty about shopping for designer goods, this month Miley Cyrus has a way for you to feel good about yourself instead. Miley's charity, the Happy Hippie Foundation, has teamed up with designer Betsey Johnson for a special promotion: Throughout May, the label will donate $1 from anything from the label's floral rhinestone collection to the foundation. Your other option is to simply donate any amount you wish at checkout if you buy […]

todayMay 4, 2023

