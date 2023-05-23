AD
Business News

New HBO streaming service Max temporarily down on launch day

May 23, 2023

Background
Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Max, a new streaming service from HBO, was temporarily down on Tuesday, the morning of its debut.

Users reported an inability to access the streaming service, which carries over content from its predecessor HBO Max while offering new features. Later in the morning on Tuesday, the service appeared to be fixed.

Streaming on Max was initially not working for ABC News and the outage reports started early Tuesday morning, according to outage tracking site Downdetector.

A Max spokesperson told ABC News the company had addressed initial issues encountered by users.

“You must always anticipate issues on a tech rollout of this scale,” the spokesperson said. “We can share that only minor ones have emerged and were quickly remedied.”

The spokesperson followed up about 15 minutes later saying that Max was not down.

Compared with HBO Max, the new service offers eight times as many films and episodes in a high-resolution presentation known as 4K UHD, the company said in a statement on Monday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Entertainment News

LL Cool J moving from ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ to ‘Hawai’i’ in recurring role

©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Fans of NCIS: Hawaii were treated to a surprise stinger at the second season's finale Monday night, when NCIS: Los Angles vet LL Cool J's Sam Hanna showed up. CBS has just announced that won't be the last you'll see of him, either: LL, born James Todd Smith, will be a recurring guest star on the hit spinoff, just as NCIS: Los Angeles wrapped up for […]

todayMay 23, 2023

