Rev Rock Report

New remix of David Bowie’s “Golden Years” out now

todayMay 5, 2023

Background
NILS MEILVANG/AFP via Getty Images

David Bowie’s 1975 track “Golden Years” has gotten the remix treatment with the release of the new digital single, “Golden Years (TOKiMONSTA Remix).” 

“To me, I connect with Bowie as an amazing innovator. He was always reinventing himself and pushing the envelope of music while somehow never ceasing to be authentically himself,” Los Angeles-based producer and DJ TOKiMONSTA, born Jennifer Lee, shares. “His experimental fashion choices are always a beacon for me to challenge my style and look.”

The new take on the song is part of a trio of Bowie remixes for Peloton’s celebration of Bowie’s legacy, coinciding with his 75th birthday, which was in January.

The original “Golden Years,” released in November 1975, was the first single off Bowie’s classic album Station To Station and was a top 10 hit for the rocker. The tune has since been covered by artists like LCD Soundsystem‘s James Murphy and was even featured in the 2001 movie A Knight’s Tale.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

