New York, California AGs investigating NFL over allegations of workplace discrimination, hostility

todayMay 4, 2023

Thomas Northcut/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — New York Attorney General Letitia James and California Attorney General Rob Bonta are investigating the NFL over allegations of workplace discrimination and hostility, their offices said Thursday.

The joint investigation will examine the workplace culture of the NFL and allegations by former employees of gender discrimination and retaliation.

Those allegations first surfaced in a February 2022 report in The New York Times that said more than 30 former female NFL employees were retaliated against after they had filed complaints with human resources.

Two months later, James sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell asking him to address the alleged inequity.

“No person should ever have to endure harassment, discrimination, or abuse in the workplace,” James said. “No matter how powerful or influential, no institution is above the law, and we will ensure the NFL is held accountable.”

As part of the investigation, the attorneys general subpoenaed the NFL seeking information regarding allegations of gender pay disparities in compensation, harassment and gender and race discrimination.

“We have serious concerns about the NFL’s role in creating an extremely hostile and detrimental work environment,” Bonta said. “No company is too big or popular to avoid being held responsible for their actions.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

