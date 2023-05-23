AD
Nick Jonas reveals the bad performance that sent him to therapy

todayMay 23, 2023

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Musicians have good performances and bad performances, but one particularly bad performance stuck with Nick Jonas — so much so that he had to go to therapy for it.

On the latest episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard featuring the Jonas Brothers, Nick says that “a really tragic” guitar solo during a performance with country star Kelsea Ballerini during the 2016 ACM Awards really messed with his head.

“In retrospect, I can kind of laugh about how big I thought it was,” he says. “But it did travel more than I wish it would have, and it did cause me to go to therapy.”

He explained that he had “rehearsed it a million times” but when it came time for his solo, he blanked.

“To this day and hours after unpacking it, I can’t really figure out exactly what happened, but I was rushed to a car and rushed to a plane right after it and I looked at my manager and said, ‘I think that was bad,’” he says. “I was like in shock, kinda. Like, it was a really traumatic moment that shaped the pressure I put on myself to be perfect and to always be on.”

He called it “the worst moment,” but says the experience led to “healing.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

