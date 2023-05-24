AD
Nils Lofgren shares new track “Nothin’s Easy (For Amy),” featuring Neil Young

todayMay 24, 2023

Cattle Track Road Records/painting by Ed Mell

Nils Lofgren has released a new single off his upcoming solo album, Mountains, which is dropping July 21. The latest is the track “Nothin’s Easy (For Amy),” featuring guest vocals from Neil Young.

As the title suggests, Lofgren wrote the song for his wife, Amy Aiello Lofgren, who is also a co-writer on the album.

Lofgren, who plays guitar in Young’s backup band Crazy Horse, tells ABC Audio that “Nothin’s Easy (For Amy)” is “one of my better songs,” and he felt that it would be a great tune for Young’s harmonies. “I sent it to him and said, ‘Please listen, see if you would be OK with singing harmony or not,’” Lofgren says. “And he heard it, he loved it, said, ‘I’ll do it, send it.” 

In addition to Young, Mountains features a variety of special guests, including Ringo Starr on the album’s first single, “Ain’t The Truth Enough,” and the late David Crosby on the song “I Remember Her Name.”

To coincide with the release, Lofgren will launch his Rockality video series, where he’ll share stories from his music career. The videos will be available for purchase starting July 21 at nilslofgren.com.

Mountains is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

(ALLEN, Texas) -- The suspect accused of shooting and killing eight people at a mall in Allen, Texas, earlier this month "fixated on mass shootings and held views consistent with racially or ethnically motivated violent extremist ... ideologies," according to a new bulletin released Wednesday by the Department of Homeland Security. ABC News has previously reported the suspect in the Allen, Texas, mall shooting had tattoos of Nazi symbols on his […]

todayMay 24, 2023

