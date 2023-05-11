AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Old Dominion talks ACM nomination, odds of winning again

todayMay 11, 2023

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Reigning ACM Group of the Year Old Dominion is nominated for their winning category once again. This marks the eighth year they’ve received a Group of the Year nod and the potential sixth time they’ll win it.

How certain are they of walking home with that title for the sixth consecutive year? Well, lead vocalist Matthew Ramsey and guitarist Trevor Rosen are divided on that.

“It’s ridiculous that we’ve won five times. It’s quite a run,” Matthew tells ABC Audio. “So, the longer this goes on and the longer we’re nominated, it just feels like more and more that it’s anyone’s award at this point.”

“I think we did have that moment where, you know, around the third time where we were probably the most confident,” he recalls. “I remember Trevor was like, ‘I personally guarantee that we’re going to win.’ I don’t think he’s willing to say that yet, right?”

“Oh, no, I guarantee it,” Trevor responds. “Yeah, I guarantee it.”

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, streams live on Prime Video Thursday, May 11, at 7 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

