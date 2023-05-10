AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Uncategorized

On This Day, May 10, 1960: U2 frontman Bono is born in Dublin, Ireland

todayMay 10, 2023

Background
share close
AD

On This Day, May 10, 1960 …

Paul David Hewson, better known as U2 frontman Bono, was born in Dublin, Ireland.

U2 was formed in 1976 after Bono and friend David Evans aka the Edge responded to an advertisement posted on a bulletin board by Larry Mullen Jr. seeking musicians interested in forming a rock band. 

U2 released their first album, Boy, in 1980. The follow-up, 1983’s War, propelled them to stardom thanks to hit singles “Sunday Bloody Sunday” and “Pride (In The Name of Love).” 

The band has gone on to release 15 studio albums and won 22 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year for 1987’s The Joshua Tree. They’ve sold between 150 million and 170 million records and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2005 in their first year of eligibility.

In addition to U2, Bono is known for his activism and philanthropy, and has worked tirelessly to raise awareness of the plight of the people of Africa. In 2004 he launched the One Campaign, with a goal of eliminating extreme poverty and disease in Africa.

In November 2022, Bono released his memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story. He just wrapped up a series of performances of his one-man show Stories of Surrender — based on that memoir — at New York’s Beacon Theatre.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

insert_link

Local News

City of Kerrville reminds citizens of temporary closure at Lehmann Road/Rim Rock intersection

The City of Kerrville wants to remind citizens that the intersection of Lehmann Road and Rim Rock Drive is currently closed for approximately three weeks for road construction. Traffic is being detoured to other connecting roads. Residents living beyond the intersection of Rim Rock Road will have to detour to Southway Drive to get access to Sidney Baker. Through traffic will be closed to the public with the exception of […]

todayMay 10, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%