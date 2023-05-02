AD
Rev Rock Report

On This Day, May 2, 2005: Eric Clapton reunites with his Cream bandmates Ginger Baker and Jack Bruce

May 2, 2023

Background
On This Day, May 2, 2005…

Eric Clapton reunited with his former Cream bandmates Ginger Baker and Jack Bruce for four nights of shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The concerts took place at the very same venue where the band held their final concert in 1968. While they had reunited for a short set for the band’s 1993 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, the concerts were their first full shows together in almost four decades. 

All four shows were immediate sellouts, and featured the first-ever performances of “Pressed Rat and the Wart Hog” and “Badge,” along with such Cream classics as “White Room,” “Sunshine of Your Love” and more.

The concerts were recorded and later released as a live CD and DVD.

The trio eventually brought the reunion to the U.S. with three shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden that October.

